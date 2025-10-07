A First Look At The Minnesota Wild Lines Before The Season Starts

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild open the season on Thursday in St. Louis against the Blues. The NHL opens the 2025-26 season tonight.

The Wild reduced the training camp roster down to 27 players but with five players of the 27 guys on the injured list, the roster is down to 22.

Minnesota had its first full practice with the projected opening night lineup on Monday and here is how things looked.

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson

Danila Yurov - Nico Sturm - Vinnie Hinostroza

Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek

Liam Ohgren was taking rushes on the fourth line in practice. Wild head coach John Hynes indicated that it is likely that they won't use both Ohgren and Yurov at the same time. So a rotation might be in store.

Daemon Hunt was taking rushes with Jonas Brodin who is still hurt. It is unknown yet if Brodin will be ready for Thursday's game or not.

