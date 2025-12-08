Alex Ovechkin Surpasses Former Wild Defenseman On NHL All-Time Wins List

Probably one of the more crazy stats we have ever talked about on this channel as All-Time great and the NHL's record holder for most goals ever, Alex Ovechkin, just moved passed a former Minnesota Wild defenseman in a stat.

Ovechkin, 40, just played in his 1,521st career NHL game on Sunday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was his 841st win.

The legend sniper now ranks ninth all-time in most regular-season wins in NHL history. He just passed Ryan Suter to get to nine.

Suter, 40, had 840 wins in 1,526 career games. The former Wild defenseman is currently unsigned and is a free agent right now. He has not officially announced retirement.

In his Wild career, Suter had 55 goals, 314 assists, and 369 points in 656 games. He is still the Wild's all-time leader in assists among defensemen.

