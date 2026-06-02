Former Minnesota Wild Captain Hired By Divison Rival

Koivu, 43, will work with the Blues’ European players and draftees as part of the player development department.
Since retiring as a player in 2021, Koivu has worked as an assistant coach and in player development with TPS in the SM-Liiga.
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