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Former Minnesota Wild Captain Hired By Divison Rival

Dylan Loucks
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Minnesota legend Mikko Koivu joins the St. Louis Blues' player development staff, bringing his veteran expertise to help mentor European prospects and draftees for a Central Division foe.

The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday the hiring of former Minnesota Wild forward and the only player in franchise history whose jersey is retired by the team.

Mikko Koivu spent 15 years in the NHL with the Wild. He recorded 205 goals, 504 assists and 709 points in 1,028 games.

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Koivu, 43, will work with the Blues’ European players and draftees as part of the player development department.

Since retiring as a player in 2021, Koivu has worked as an assistant coach and in player development with TPS in the SM-Liiga.

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