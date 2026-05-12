Wild's Bill Guerin Named Finalist For Jim Gregory General Manager Of The Year Award

After orchestrating a blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes and ending Minnesota’s decade-long playoff drought, Bill Guerin lands his first nomination for the NHL’s top executive honor.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The NHL announced today that Minnesota Wild Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin is a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.
The award has been presented annually since 2009-10 to the general manager who best excelled at his role during the regular season.
It is voted on by the League's general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media after the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This is the first time Guerin has been named a finalist for this award.
Guerin, in his seventh season with Minnesota, had the Wild seventh in the NHL in points during the regular season and has advanced to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015.
He acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes in a trade with Vancouver on Dec. 12 and added several veterans to the roster at the NHL Trade deadline including forwards Bobby Brink, Nick Foligno and Michael McCarron and defenseman Jeff Petry. The team also added forward Nico Sturm from free agency.
His moves helped the Wild make the second round for the first time in 11 years and is now a finalist for the GM of the year award. Well deserved.
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