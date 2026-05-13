Wild Rookie Goaltender Finishes Sixth In Calder Voting

Minnesota’s standout netminder earned top-tier recognition after a dominant debut season, solidifying his status among the NHL’s elite prospects while anchoring the Wild’s postseason push from the crease.
Jesper Wallstedt will defend the cage tonight for Minnesota on the same day that the NHL announced the Calder Trophy Award.
Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders won the award unanimously. The Wild netminder finished sixth in voting.
Wallstedt, 23, received three second-place votes, six third-place votes, 23 fourth-place votes and 19 fifth-place votes.
During the regular season, Wallstedt went 18-9-6 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. In nine playoff games, he is 5-4 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
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