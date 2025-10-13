Former Wild Defenseman Plays In 1,500th Career NHL Game

The former Minnesota Wild defenseman Brent Burns played in his 1,500th career NHL game with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

Burns, 40, became the 23rd player and eighth defenseman in NHL history, as well as the only active player, to reach that milestone on Saturday.

The other seven defensemen are Zdeno Chara (1,680), Chris Chelios (1,651), Scott Stevens (1,635), Larry Murphy (1,615), Ray Bourque (1,612), Nicklas Lidstrom (1,564) and Ryan Suter (1,526).

In his 22 NHL seasons with four different teams, Burns has recorded 261 goals, 650 assists and 911 points. He has won the Norris Trophy which is given to the league's top defenseman during that season. Burns had 29 goals, 47 assists and 76 points during 2016-17 when he won it.

Burns was the 20th overall pick by the Wild in the 2003 NHL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Wild before he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.

In his seven seasons with Minnesota, Burns recorded 55 goals, 128 assists and 183 points in 453 games.

