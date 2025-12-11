ST. PAUL, Minn - On Wednesday night right next to Grand Casino Arena, the home of the Minnesota Wild, the U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Inducted this year's members.

Former Wild forward and Minnesota native Zach Parise, was one of the members inducted into the U.S. Hall Of Fame.

Parise, 41, played in 1,254 career NHL games and recorded 434 goals, 455 assists and 889 points in 19 seasons.

In nine years with the Wild, Parise recorded 199 goals, 201 assists, 400 points, 69 power-play goals and 39 game-winning goals. He is first all-time in Wild history in power-play goals. Once Kirill Kaprizov scores on the power play, Parise will be second.

