Former Wild Forward Named Captain Of Winnipeg Jets' AHL Team

With the NHL season underway, the American Hockey League (AHL) is also underway. The Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate the Manitoba Moose announced its captain for the 2025-26 season.

The former Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was given the 'C' for this season.

Shaw, 26, was originally drafted by the Wild with the 97th overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft. He played in 82 NHL games with Minnesota over three seasons. He recorded eight goals, 12 assists, 20 points, 122 hits, and 118 penalty minutes in those 82 games.

The former Wild player signed a one-year contract with the Jets after the Wild let him go to free agency after the 2023-24 season. After one year in the organization last year, Shaw resigned on another one-year deal.

The former Iowa Wild captain has recorded 60 goals, 98 assists and 158 points in 271 career AHL games.

The former Minnesota Wild defenseman Brent Burns played in his 1,500th career NHL game with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday against the Dallas Stars

