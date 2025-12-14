Former Wild Players Rossi, Buium, Ohgren Set To Make Canucks Debut

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) is set to host the Boston Bruins (19-13-0) for a second of a back-to-back.

Tonight will mark Quinn Hughes' Wild debut. He arrived in Minnesota last night when Bill Guerin went to go pick him up.

It will also be Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium and Liam Ohgren's Vancouver Canucks debuts.

Rossi will be the Canucks first-line center and playing in between Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. Ohgren will be on the fourth line with Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson.

Buium is set to play on the second pair with Tyler Myers.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver, Sending Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Plus More

Wild lands Norris-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes in a high-stakes blockbuster.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.

- Wild Place Jake Middleton and Mats Zuccarello On The Injured Reserve.

- Wild Recall Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.