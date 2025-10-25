Former Wild Prospect Skates In First NHL Game With New York

The former Minnesota Wild prospect Marshall Warren skated in his first career NHL game on Saturday with the New York Islanders.

Warren, 24, was drafted by the Wild with the 166th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He was drafted by former Wild general manager Paul Fenton.

After four years with Boston College, the Wild elected not to sign the defenseman and he returned to college for a sixth season where he played for Michigan. He was Boston's captain in his fourth season and served as an alternate captain for Michigan.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman posted 24 goals, 51 assists and 75 points in 171 career NCAA games. After his fifth season Warren signed with the Islanders and played in two games to close out the 2023-24 season.

The following year Warren recorded four goals and 17 points in 53 games. He was off to a fast start this year with two goals and five points in four AHL games with Bridgeport and was recalled by the Islanders to play on Saturday.

Warren recorded an assist on Anthony Duclair's second period goal.

He became the fourth Islanders defenseman since 2011 to collect a point in NHL debut. Also: Matthew Schaefer (0-1—1 on Oct. 9), Noah Dobson (0-1—1 on Oct. 8, 2019) and Mark Katic (0-1—1 on Feb. 24, 2011).

