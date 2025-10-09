'I Feel Great': Wild's Hunter Haight Set To Make NHL Debut In St. Louis

After a great training camp and preseason, forward Hunter Haight was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Iowa Wild.

The Wild had 13 forwards on the roster and Nico Sturm was progressing well and seemed healthy. But on Tuesday the Wild placed Sturm on the Injured Reserve along with Mats Zuccarello.

This opened the door for Haight and the Wild recalled him from the AHL.

Haight, 21, was the Wild's 47th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft and played in his first season of professional hockey last year. He recorded 20 goals and 34 points in 67 games for Iowa last year.

The 5-foot-10 center will make his NHL Debut tonight on the road against the St. Louis Blues. He is expecting his parents and his girlfriend to be in attendance on Thursday.

"I feel great," Haight said. "I feel great coming into here, I think I'm ready and I'm just excited."

With Sturm out for quite some time, this has opened an opportunity to not only make his NHL debut but to make a name for himself in the NHL.

"Yeah, it's always an opportunity when you're here," Haight said on Wednesday. "I got to take full advantage of it and try and do what I can to help the team out."

