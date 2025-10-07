Minnesota Wild Recall Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild open the 2025-26 season on Thursday and have already made some roster moves.

Hunter Haight was recently sent down because center Nico Sturm was healthy and practiced again after playing in the final preseason game.

But the Wild placed Sturm on the opening season injured reserve (IR) so Haight was recalled from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to replace Sturm on the roster and lineup.

Haight, 21, was the Wild's 47th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 20 goals, 14 assists and 34 points in 67 games with the Iowa Wild in his rookie season in the AHL.

The 5-foot-10 center joins fellow 2022 NHL Draft picks Liam Ohgren (19th overall) and Danila Yurov (24th overall) on the Wild's opening night roster.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.

- Minnesota Wild Release Defenseman Jack Johnson From His Professional Tryout.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.