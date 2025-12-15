'I Think [He's] Gonna Try To Skate On Tuesday': Wild Get An Injury Update On A Forward

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (19-9-5) entered the Boston Bruins game on Sunday without Jonas Brodin, Jake Middleton, Mats Zuccarello, Vinnie Hinostroza and Marcus Foligno on Sunday.

In that same game, forward Marcus Johansson left with an injury and defenseman David Jiricek left with an injury.

"I probably won’t know more until tomorrow whether it’s the guys from the game tonight or kinda what this week’s progression is gonna be. Vinnie Hinostroza I think is gonna try to skate on Tuesday," Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game. "I still have to find out about Johansson and Jiricek."

At least some positive news came out of it. Hinostroza has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury but will attempt to skate on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 forward has two goals and five points in 22 games this year.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.