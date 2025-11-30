'It's A Cool Achievement': Wild's Mats Zuccarello Becomes Third Undrafted Player In NHL History To Record 700 Points

ST. PAUL, Minn - In a game between the Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) and the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4), forward Mats Zuccarello recorded his 700th career NHL point.

The 5-foot-8 winger became the first Norwegian player to reach the milestone in NHL history. He is also the only Norwegian to have over 112 NHL points.

Zuccarello, 38, also became the third undrafted player in NHL history to record 700 points. He joins Martin St. Louis (1,033) and Artemi Panarin (896) as the three players to do it.

"It doesn't really mean anything right now, but one day when I retire, I'd probably look back and it's a cool achievement," Zuccarello said on the achievement. "But right now it's tough to think about winning those games, especially, .. I wish they’d count that goal as a goal as well. It would be a 701, you know?"

What Zuccarello was talking about in the last part of the quote was the puck he put in the net in the third period that tied up the game at 2-2.

Nonetheless, the Wild are now 9-0-2 with Zuccarello in the lineup. He has one goal and nine assists in those 11 games.

‘That One’s Not Going Anywhere’: Inside Jesper Wallstedt’s Signature Win Celebration

Jesper Wallstedt’s unique arrow celebration is here to stay. Discover the rookie’s fiery post-win ritual after a pivotal victory against the Avalanche.

