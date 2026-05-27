Minnesota Wild Center Target Re-Signs In Pittsburgh

Bill Guerin’s search for a top-tier center hits a snag as a high-scoring veteran chooses loyalty over free agency, forcing Minnesota to pivot their offseason strategy.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — On locker room cleanout day last week, General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin did not exactly hide what the Minnesota Wild need.
“The preference would be to get a natural center,” Guerin said Monday during the team’s end-of-season media availability.
A lot of things went right for Minnesota. The Wild got our of the first round for the first time in 11 years and they acquired the best defenseman in the NHL.
But, most importantly, Guerin openly admitted Minnesota believes its Stanley Cup window is officially open.
“We’re in a window now,” Guerin said.
The obvious offseason target is a center. If the Wild can't get a high-end center from a trade, there are a few good centers in free agency.
The top one with the most offensive was Evgeni Malkin.
Malkin, 39, would have been a fascinating short-term swing if he ever reached the open market.
The Russian connection with Kaprizov and Danila Yurov would only add to the intrigue. Malkin also trains with Kaprizov in the off-season.
He finished with 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games before recording three points in six playoff games. Unfortunately, the Wild center target is officially off the board.
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