Minnesota Wild Hire Alex Goligoski As A Player Development Advisor

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday some front office hires and promotions. One of the, included a former Wild defenseman.

Alex Goligoski was hired as a Player Development Advisor. As a member of Minnesota’s player development staff, Goligoski will work closely with defensemen in the organization to help continue their development.

Goligoski, 40, retired from the NHL after the 2023-24 season. He recorded 87 goals, 388 assists and 475 points in 1,078 career NHL games across 17 seasons.

In three years with the Wild, Goligoski recorded four goals, 42 assists, 46 points and was a plus-24.

