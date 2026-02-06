Logo
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild: Quinn Hughes Can’t Stop Breaking Records cover image

Minnesota Wild: Quinn Hughes Can’t Stop Breaking Records

Dylan Loucks
8h
Quinn Hughes shattered a Wild franchise record with 10 consecutive games of assists, etching his name in NHL history.

This might sound like a broken record but Quinn Hughes has broken another record.

The Minnesota Wild (34-14-10) enter the Olympic break on a roll. Minnesota has won five consecutive games and is 8-1-1 in its last ten games.

Hughes has been at the center of that all. He has an assist in 10-straight games which is a Wild franchise record. Kirill Kaprizov had the previous record of nine-straight games with an assist.

He also became the first defenseman in NHL history to register an assist streak of 10 games in his first season with a franchise. He broke a tie with Tom Kurvers (9 GP in 1991-92 w/ NYI) and Tom Edur (9 GP in 1977-78 w/ PIT).

In his last ten games, Hughes has two goals, 16 assists and 18 points. He has seven power-play assists in that span as well.

Hughes, 26, has three goals, 31 assists and 34 points in 26 games with the Wild. 13 of his 31 assists have come on the power play as well.

It seems, Hughes breaks a record in every game he plays for the Wild. Minnesota is defiantly reaping the benefits.

