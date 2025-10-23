Minnesota Wild Reassign Hunter Haight To American Hockey League

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild from the American Hockey League (AHL) after its game against the Washington Capitals.

Forward Marco Rossi was injured in the game against the Capitals so the Wild recalled Haight as an extra forward for the game against the New York Rangers. Rossi did not play but did play on Wednesday.

With Rossi back in the lineup and Ben Jones as a scratch, the Wild did not need Haight anymore. So he was sent back down to the AHL.

Haight, 21, played in the first two games of the season but was sent down after. He has played in two AHL games this year and has zero points.

