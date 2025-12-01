Minnesota Wild Recall Forward Prospect From Iowa Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) is about to head on a four-game road trip that begins on Tuesday in Edmonton against the Oilers (11-10-4).

With the news of forward Danila Yurov being injured, the Wild have recalled another center from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hunter Haight has been recalled. The 47th overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft will rejoin the team in Edmonton. He was just recently sent down but just recalled again.

During his other recall, Haight played in zero games despite being with the team for five of them. He will join the team for the road trip and probably won't play.

Haight, 21, has four goals and five points in 14 AHL games this year. He has played in two NHL games with Minnesota and has zero points.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

‘That One’s Not Going Anywhere’: Inside Jesper Wallstedt’s Signature Win Celebration

Jesper Wallstedt’s unique arrow celebration is here to stay. Discover the rookie’s fiery post-win ritual after a pivotal victory against the Avalanche.

- Wild's Danila Yurov Won't Play Vs Edmonton With Injury, Listed As Day-To-Day.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week.

- Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-To-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.