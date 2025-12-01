Wild's Danila Yurov Won't Play Vs Edmonton With Injury, Listed As Day-To-Day

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) is about to head on a four-game road trip that begins on Tuesday in Edmonton.

On Monday the Wild had a full practice after having the day off on Sunday. Jake Middleton and Danila Yurov were not out there for the skate.

Wild head coach John Hynes said that Middleton was for maintenance purposes and he will be good to go for the road trip.

Yurov, 21, has been playing the last few games banged up. He will not play against the Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5) on Tuesday. He got hurt in a game on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Hynes lists Yurov as day-to-day with an injury.

