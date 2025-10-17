Minnesota Wild Send Defenseman David Jiricek To Iowa Wild

The Minnesota Wild made a roster move on Thursday. Defenseman David Jiricek was sent down to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) . It came just a few days after Hunter Haight was sent down.

The decision to do both of those was the same reason. Playing time.

Jiricek, 21, has been with the team since training camp and made the opening night roster. He played in the first game of the year against the St. Louis Blues and was a plus-three.

But with Jonas Brodin back the Wild went back to having three left-shot guys and three right-shot defensemen. With Daemon Hunt already as a healthy scratch after being claimed off waivers, the Wild didn't need an eighth defenseman in Jiricek.

Hunt would have required waivers to be sent to the AHL. Jiricek did not. Plus, Hunt could have been claimed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and immediately sent to the AHL for them. Because they put him on waivers earlier this year.

