Minnesota Wild Trade Up To Pick 83, Select Big Center Adam Andersson
Dylan Loucks4hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 17:01featured
After a quiet opening night, Minnesota maneuvered into the third round to snag a physically dominant Swedish playmaker who vastly outranked his draft position on Tony Ferrari’s board.
Minnesota Wild•Vancouver Canucks•NHL Draft•Nashville Predators•Carolina Hurricanes•Montreal Canadiens
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