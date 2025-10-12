Minnesota Wild Vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Analytical Recap

ST. PAUL, Minn - I have been tracking some stats about the Minnesota Wild that I will now make available to the public. After each game I will have some analytics that I tracked. Most analytical recaps will be after home games but I may post some road ones too.

Some stats I am tracking include shot assists (SA) and shot assist expected goals (SAxG) at 5-on-5. I am also tracking power play stats. That includes shot assists, shot assist expected goals, expected goals (xG), entries and entry shots on goal.

What are shot assists and expected goals?

A shot assist is when a player passes to another and that player instantly shoots it on net. Example: Kirill Kaprizov passes it to Matt Boldy and Matt Boldy shoots it on net. Kaprizov would be given one shot assist.

An expected goal takes into account where a player shoots it from and how the puck got to their stick. Each shot is given a value based on the shot quality.

The Numbers

Above is the data from the power play. The Wild scored four power-play goals in their 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and one assist, Matt Boldy had one goal and two assists, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists and Zeev Buium had one goal and one assist.

"It's incredible. I mean, I think you never are confused if they don't pass to you. Like Bolds was holding it on that 5-on-3, but you know he's holding it for a reason and you know he's gonna do something. We don't know exactly what, but you know something is gonna happen. So I think for me, it's like, I trust those guys more than I trust myself," Buium said about the power play after the game on Saturday. "So, you know, trying to put them in good spots. I thought we did well tonight."

The Wild didn't generate many shot assists at 5-on-5. They had a franchise record, 52 shots on net. 16 of the 52 shots came on the power play.

"Yeah, I think you said it right there. I think we played pretty solid but then we gave up a little bit too many chances for them," Eriksson Ek said after the game. "I don’t even know if it’s too many but it’s too easy for them to get good scoring chances and they scored. We just gotta clean that up I think."

