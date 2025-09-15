Minnesota Wild Youngster Shines During Prospect Showcase

ST. PAUL, Minn - Recent 2025 NHL Draft pick Adam Benak, signed during the 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at The TRIA Rink.

In the first game against the St. Louis Blues, Benak picked up two assists and turned some heads of Wild fans and management.

He was drafted with the 102 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in the fourth round. He is 5-foot-8 and dropped so far in the draft because of his size.

But Benak did not let that stop him during the showcase.

In the second and final game, Benak recorded another assist after a great forecheck that turned into a Rasmus Kumpulainen goal.



New Iowa Wild head coach Greg Cronin had nothing but good things to say about the 18-year-old forward after the showcase.

