Two Former Wild Forwards Squared Off In IIHF World Championships

NHL veterans Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund reunited as international rivals in Switzerland, bringing a touch of Minnesota history to a high-stakes clash on the world stage. Granlund comes through victorious.
The Minnesota Wild weren't very well represented at the IIHF World Championships in Switzerland this summer.
Only one player in the Wild organization went to play in the tournament. It was goaltender Samuel Hlavaj who completed the last year of his contract and will likely not be re-signed by the Wild.
The Championship included Finland against Switzerland. Team Finland won that game. Nino Niederreiter was on the Swiss team against Mikael Granlund of Finland.
Niederreiter has played 1,030 games in the NHL. Most of his games were with Minnesota at 434. He spent six seasons in Minnesota. The 33-year-old had two goals and three assists in ten games for Switzerland at the tournament.
Granlund, 34, played seven seasons with the Wild. He recorded 93 goals, 224 assists, and 317 points in 461 games.
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