Why Matias Maccelli Could Be A Smart Free-Agent Target For The Wild

With roster gaps widening and salary cap constraints looming, a discarded Toronto playmaker offers Minnesota a high-skill, cost-effective solution to bolster Kirill Kaprizov’s top-line production.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild entered the offseason knowing change was coming, and those changes are beginning to take shape.
Mats Zuccarello is expected to test free agency, Vladimir Tarasenko is also headed to the open market, and Marcus Johansson has already signed in Sweden. That leaves the Wild with multiple openings on the wing and a need to add skill to their top-six forward group.
One player who suddenly makes a lot of sense is 25-year-old winger Matias Maccelli.
The Toronto Maple Leafs elected not to issue Maccelli his $4.11 million qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. While that qualifying offer proved too expensive for Toronto, it also gives Maccelli the opportunity to sign a new contract, potentially at a lower cap hit than his previous deal.
Maccelli is coming off a three-year, $10.275 million contract that carried a $3.425 million annual cap hit. That number is much more manageable for a Minnesota team currently sitting with roughly $9.4 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.
The Wild have already shown they are being cautious financially. Minnesota also declined to tender Bobby Brink a $4 million qualifying offer, signaling the organization isn't interested in committing significant money simply to retain negotiating rights.
That makes Maccelli an intriguing option because the Wild could negotiate a contract that better fits their current salary-cap situation.
The challenge, of course, is that Minnesota's cap space isn't as flexible as it appears.
The Wild still need to account for restricted free agent Daemon Hunt, while Nick Foligno and Zach Bogosian remain unrestricted free agents. Even more importantly, Filip Gustavsson is expected to miss the beginning of next season, meaning Minnesota will likely need to invest in an experienced NHL backup to help Jesper Wallstedt handle the workload.
Those factors make every dollar important.
If Minnesota decides it wants to pursue another impact forward, moving money elsewhere could become necessary.
Veterans such as Ryan Hartman ($4 million cap hit with one year remaining), Jake Middleton ($4.35 million cap hit through the next three seasons), Marcus Foligno ($4 million cap hit for two more years) or Yakov Trenin ($3.5 million cap hit for two more seasons) could become trade candidates if the Wild believe reallocating that money improves the roster. Each player also carries a modified no-trade clause, adding another layer to any potential move.
Creating additional flexibility would allow Minnesota to address multiple needs while still pursuing a younger offensive player like Maccelli.
From a hockey standpoint, the fit is easy to envision.
Maccelli, 25, scored 14 goals and 39 points for the Leafs with 14:34 of average ice time. He recorded 10 goals and 30 points in the final 50 games of the campaign.
He has established himself as one of the league's better playmaking wingers when given offensive opportunities. He possesses excellent vision, distributes the puck well off the rush, and has the creativity to complement elite goal scorers.
That skill set could fit naturally alongside Kirill Kaprizov on the top line or Matt Boldy on the second unit, giving Minnesota another facilitator capable of driving offense rather than relying solely on finishing ability.
At just 25 years old, Maccelli also fits the age timeline of Minnesota's emerging core. Instead of investing in another veteran nearing the end of his career, the Wild would be adding a player who could contribute for several seasons while still having room to grow.
There is certainly risk involved. Minnesota must balance its need for scoring with its limited cap space and goaltending situation, and any addition likely depends on other roster decisions first.
Still, if the Wild can make the financials work, Matias Maccelli may be one of the more intriguing buy-low opportunities available in free agency.
For a team searching for younger offensive talent without sacrificing long-term flexibility, he checks plenty of boxes.
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