Why Matias Maccelli Could Be A Smart Free-Agent Target For The Wild

Veterans such as Ryan Hartman ($4 million cap hit with one year remaining), Jake Middleton ($4.35 million cap hit through the next three seasons), Marcus Foligno ($4 million cap hit for two more years) or Yakov Trenin ($3.5 million cap hit for two more seasons) could become trade candidates if the Wild believe reallocating that money improves the roster. Each player also carries a modified no-trade clause, adding another layer to any potential move.