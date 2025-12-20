Wild Activate Middleton, Zuccarello, Hinostroza Off Injured Reserve

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild's (21-9-5) is back in action today against the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) for a day game.

Minnesota has won six of its last eight games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19.

They won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07-10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history.

A bunch of moves have been made by the Wild before the game. Defensemen David Spacek and Carson Lambos were sent down. Along with forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Ben Jones.

The Wild also announced they have activated defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jake Middleton and forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve.

In addition to this, the team also placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on the Injured Reserve (IR). He joins Daemon Hunt as the only two on the IR.

That means Brodin, Middleton, Zuccarello, Hinostroza and Marcus Johansson are all available to play today.

