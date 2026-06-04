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Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Wins 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. cover image

Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Wins 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Dylan Loucks
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The Minnesota veteran earns prestigious NHL honors for his impactful leadership and dedication to breast cancer research, securing a $25,000 donation for the Janis Foligno Foundation.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Thursday that Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno is the recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

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As the recipient of the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the National Hockey League will donate $25,000 to the Janis Foligno Foundation on behalf of Marcus and his family.

Foligno, 34, and his brother Nick teamed up with the National Hockey League Player’s Association (NHLPA), the Wild, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer to create the Foligno Faceoff.

They raised critical funds for breast cancer research in honor of their mother Janis Foligno. The initiative raised over $200,000, with 100% of direct donations funding innovative breast cancer research at world-class institutions across North America.﻿

Foligno became the sixth player in team history to win a voted-on NHL Award, joining;

Kirill Kaprizov - 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy

Matt Dumba - 2020 King Clancy Memory Trophy Recipient.

Jason Zucker - 2019 King Clancy Memorial Trophy recipient.

Devan Dubnyk - 2015 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy recipient.

Josh Harding - 2013 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy recipient.

Zucker was also a finalist for the 2018 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

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Minnesota WildChicago BlackhawksNHL AwardsMarcus FolignoNick Foligno
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