Wild Goaltender Named To Slovakia For 2026 Olympics

The Slovakian Ice Hockey Federation today announced Iowa Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj has been named to the Slovakian team’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Hlavaj, 24, recorded a 3.10 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 28 games with HC Škoda Plzeň of the Czech Extraliga during the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-4 native of Martin, Slovakia, spent two seasons with HC Slovan Bratislava 2021-23 of the Slovakia League and recorded a 2.47 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and one shutout in 27 games. He then signed a contract with the Wild.

Hlavaj previously won a silver medal with Slovakia at the 2016-17 IIHF U-18 World Championship. He has represented his home country at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-21) and three IIHF World Championships (2022-25).

This season, Hlavaj has a 3.47 goals-against average, a .876 save percentage, a 4-7-3 record, and one shutout in 13 games with Iowa.

'He's powerful': Wild Prospect makes good first impression by breaking team bike, 'I just pushed too hard'

The Wild wrapped up day two of Development camp on Wednesday, a lot of prospects stood out but Samuel Hlavaj made the biggest impression.

He went 14-4-4 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage with Iowa last season.

Hlavaj will join Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Matt Boldy, Nico Sturm, Filip Gustavsson, Jesper Wallstedt, Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek as Wild players in the Olympics. He is the third Wild goaltender to represent the organization in the Olympics.

