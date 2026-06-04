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Wild Hire Former Florida Panthers And Edmonton Oilers Goaltending Coach

Dylan Loucks
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The Minnesota Wild created a new position for the former Florida Panther and Edmonton Oilers Goaltending coach.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild announced the hiring of the former Edmonton Oilers goaltending coach.

Sylvain Rodrigue was hired by the Wild on Monday as the Director of Goaltending.

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Rodrigue, 52, will work with the organization's goalie coaches in both the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) while assisting in amateur and professional player evaluation and working with drafted and signed goaltenders in a development capacity.

He joins the Wild after most recently working two seasons (2024-26) in the Florida Panthers organization as a goaltending coach for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

The native of Montreal, Quebec, Rodrigue previously spent 11 seasons (2013-24) holding various roles within the Oilers organization, including goaltending consultant, goaltending development coach, and assistant goaltending coach, as well as serving as goaltending coach for the Bakersfield Condors, the team's AHL affiliate

He played four seasons in the QMJHL and recorded a 4.38 goals-against average (GAA) and a .863 save percentage (SV%) in 167 career games.

In the last two seasons, the Wild rank first in the NHL in save percentage. Under Rodrigue, the Panthers rank 27th.

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