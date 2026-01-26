Wild Look To Bring People Together During A Difficult Moment In Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ongoing protests and heightened tensions across the Twin Cities have become part of daily life in Minnesota.
People have certainly voiced concern and the situation has created an emotional atmosphere throughout the metro area.
Alternate captain Marcus Foligno acknowledged how deeply the moment has affected him personally, especially given his roots in the state.
“It’s been pretty devastating. Having all my girls born here, Minnesota’s home, so to see what’s going on in the Twin Cities, it’s tough to see. And right now we’re just thinking about everyone involved and just trying to give our support as a team and through this organization.”
Several Wild players live in or near downtown Minneapolis, close to areas where things have taken place. That proximity has made it difficult to fully separate hockey from the broader realities facing the community.
“Yeah, I think anything that happens in your community — and we get to play a sport for a living, right? Sometimes it’s not always real. And what’s real is what’s going on downtown and around Minnesota. So you just kind of step away from the game and understand what life’s all about. And, again, you’re thinking about everyone. Put yourself in their shoes, it’s a scary situation. So, we’re just trying to be supportive and try to get through it and just come to work and play this game. That’s all we really can do right now.”
As things continue to happen outside the rink, Foligno said the team hopes its presence can still serve a unifying role for fans.
“I mean, absolutely. We’re in the entertainment business. We’re trying to bring people together through everything, all the different types of situations. Sports are looked at that way. With us playing, when we step on the ice, that’s something we’re trying to do is have these people get away from what they’re going through.”
In a moment marked by maybe some uncertainty the Wild are continuing to focus on their work while remaining mindful of the community they represent.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.