Wild Look To Extend Winning Streak Against Jets As Calvin Pickard Makes Minnesota Debut

Minnesota Wild
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images.
James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images.
Oct 13, 2026 10:22 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 10:22 PM
The Minnesota Wild will look for their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets, with Calvin Pickard set to make his first start in a Wild uniform.
The Minnesota Wild (4-1-1) will wrap up their three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets (3-1-1) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.
Minnesota enters the Central Division matchup riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Monday night at Grand Casino Arena.
The Wild have collected nine of a possible 12 points through their first six games and have received significant contributions from their special teams, which have been among the NHL’s best to begin the season.
However, Tuesday’s game will feature a different look in goal.
Calvin Pickard is expected to make his Wild debut against his hometown Jets, while Stuart Skinner will start for Winnipeg.
Pickard signed with Minnesota during the offseason and has spent the first six games backing up Jesper Wallstedt, who has started every game while Filip Gustavsson remains sidelined.
Wallstedt has been outstanding to begin the season, posting a 4-1-1 record with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.
Pickard will now get his opportunity against a Winnipeg team that has scored 13 goals through five games.
Wild Special Teams Continue To Dominate
One of the biggest reasons behind Minnesota’s strong start has been its remarkable performance on special teams.
The Wild enter Tuesday with the NHL’s top-ranked power play and penalty kill.
Minnesota has converted on seven of its first 17 power-play opportunities, producing a 41.2 percent success rate.
Meanwhile, the penalty kill has successfully eliminated 21 of 22 opposing power plays, operating at an impressive 95.5 percent.
It marks the first time since April 6, 2019, that Minnesota has simultaneously led the NHL in both categories.
The Wild have also scored a power-play goal in each of their first six games, tying the franchise record established during the 2010-11 season.
Their 41.2 percent conversion rate is the second-highest in franchise history through six games, trailing only the 44.4 percent mark recorded in 2010-11.
Minnesota’s penalty kill has been equally impressive. Its 95.5 percent success rate is the second-best through six games in franchise history, behind only the perfect 19-for-19 start in 2008-09.
Kaprizov, Hughes Leading Minnesota’s Offense
Kirill Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s most productive forward to begin the season.
The 29-year-old winger has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points in six games, including goals in three consecutive contests.
Kaprizov has also historically performed well against Winnipeg, recording 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 16 career games.
Quinn Hughes has been equally impressive from the blue line.
Hughes has recorded two goals and five assists for seven points through six games and carries a six-game point streak into Tuesday’s matchup.
According to Minnesota’s game notes, Hughes owns the longest season-opening point streak by a defenseman in franchise history.
He also has 199 career power-play assists and is one away from reaching 200.
Matt Boldy has started finding his offensive rhythm as well, scoring in consecutive games after going without a point in Minnesota’s first four contests.
Jets Without Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg will be without one of its most important defensemen Tuesday.
Josh Morrissey remains day-to-day with a wrist injury, according to Jets head coach Scott Arniel.
Morrissey has missed Winnipeg’s previous game and is expected to miss his second consecutive contest Tuesday.
The 31-year-old defenseman has recorded three assists in four games this season.
Without Morrissey, Winnipeg’s defensive pairings will feature Dylan Samberg alongside Dylan DeMelo, with Mario Ferraro and Neal Pionk forming the second pairing.
Offensively, the Jets continue to rely heavily on Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.
Connor has recorded six goals and two assists for eight points through five games, while Scheifele has three goals and three assists for six points.
Cole Perfetti has also produced eight points, recording three goals and five assists.
Winnipeg enters Tuesday having collected seven points through its first five games.
The Jets have also enjoyed considerable success against Minnesota in recent years, winning six of the last eight regular-season meetings between the teams.
Minnesota went 2-1-1 against Winnipeg last season.
Projected Wild Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Blake Coleman - Ryan Hartman - Maxim Shabanov
Rieger Lorentz - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink
Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Jared Spurgeon
Olli Maatta - Jonas Brodin
Daemon Hunt - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Spacek, Matt Kiersted, Justin Kirikland.
Injured: Marcus Foligno (Mid-Body), Brock Faber (Upper-Body, Indefinitely), Filip Gustavsson (Lower-Body, LTIR), Nick Foligno (Upper-Body, Day-To-Day), Nico Sturm (Head, Week-to-Week).
Projected Jets Lineup
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter - Viggo Björck - Gabriel Vilardi
Isak Rosén - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo
Vladislav Namestnikov - Morgan Barron - Cole Koepke
Defense:
Dylan Samberg - Dylan DeMelo
Mario Ferraro - Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury - Tyrel Bauer
Starting Goaltender: Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Jack St. Ivany.
Injured: Josh Morrissey (Upper-Body), Elias Salomonsson (Upper-Body), Walker Duehr (Lower-Body), Garrett Brown (Lower-Body).
Wild vs. Jets — October 13, 2026
Game Information
● Matchup: Minnesota Wild (4-1-1, 9 points) at Winnipeg Jets (3-1-1, 7 points)
● Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
● Location: Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, Manitoba
● Wild Starter: Calvin Pickard
● Jets Starter: Stuart Skinner
How To Watch
● TV: Wild+
● Play-by-Play: Anthony LaPanta
● Color Analyst: Ryan Carter
● Reporter: Kevin Gorg
How To Listen
● Radio: KFAN FM 100.3
● Play-by-Play: Joe O’Donnell
● Color Analyst: Tom Reid
● Studio Host: Kevin Falness
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