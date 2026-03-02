Wild Place Forward Marcus Foligno On Injured Reserve With Lower-Body Injury

A key forward is sidelined with an undisclosed lower-body injury. The Wild face uncertainty as management acknowledges his irreplaceable impact.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Before the Minnesota Wild's game against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, head coach John Hynes said that forward Marcus Foligno would miss the game.
He did not have a timeline of the injury other than he is out with a lower-body injury.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin didn't have an update on Foligno either but he did say he is a player you can't really replace at the deadline.
"I mean, we will figure that out. It is tough to replace and guys like him are hard to find. I guess I don't have a great answer for you right now," Guerin said. "It's just kind of new, and we'll figure it out in the next couple days and see how he's really doing."
Foligno, 34, has six goals, five assists and 151 hits in 48 games this year for Minnesota. The fact neither of Guerin or Hynes didn't say at least day-to-day until they figure out more, kind of singles this could be long term.
In the Wild's game against Utah, Foligno went to the bench after a shift and was hunched over in pain on the bench. He ended up playing after that but he looked like he was in a lot of pain on the bench.
That could have been the issue. We will update this when Hynes talks on Tuesday.
