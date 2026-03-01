Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik For All-Time Goals cover image

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik For All-Time Goals

Dylan Loucks
7h
Partner
168Members·2,387Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
7h
Updated at Mar 2, 2026, 01:29
Partner

Kirill Kaprizov etched his name in Wild history, matching Marian Gaborik's franchise goal record with his 219th career tally.

ST. PAUL, Minn - In a game between the Minnesota Wild (35-16-10) and the St. Louis Blues (22-29-9), Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov made history.

Kaprizov scored his 219th career goal in his 380th career game which ties him with Marian Gaborik for the most goals in Wild franchise history.

“It’s good, yeah, but actually I don’t think so much about this," Kaprizov said on the record. "It’s nice, yeah.”

It came on the power play when Quinn Hughes fed it to Matt Boldy who found Kaprizov.

Kaprizov, 28, now has 34 goals in games this season for the Wild. He also has 40 assists and 74 points in 61 games.

"Yeah, you see him every day and just know how good he is," Joel Eriksson Ek said on Kaprizov. "I think it’s just a matter of time when he’s gonna break it. The more he scores, the better chance we have to win the game so, yeah, I think it’d be good if he kept going."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."
thehockeynews.com‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare ReputationThe viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildKirill KaprizovMarian Gaborik
Latest News
1