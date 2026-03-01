Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik For All-Time Goals

Kaprizov scored his 219th career goal in his 380th career game which ties him with Marian Gaborik for the most goals in Wild franchise history.
“It’s good, yeah, but actually I don’t think so much about this," Kaprizov said on the record. "It’s nice, yeah.”
It came on the power play when Quinn Hughes fed it to Matt Boldy who found Kaprizov.
Kaprizov, 28, now has 34 goals in games this season for the Wild. He also has 40 assists and 74 points in 61 games.
"Yeah, you see him every day and just know how good he is," Joel Eriksson Ek said on Kaprizov. "I think it’s just a matter of time when he’s gonna break it. The more he scores, the better chance we have to win the game so, yeah, I think it’d be good if he kept going."
