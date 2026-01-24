Wild Re-assign Forwards Hunter Haight, Ben Jones To Iowa

After getting Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson back in the lineup for the Wild's 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings, the Wild sent forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel down.
The next morning, on Friday, the Wild re-assigned forwards Ben Jones and Hunter Haight to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.
Iowa played outside on Friday against the Milwaukee Admirals. Haight scored the opening goal in that game.
With the two forwards sent down, signs point to a possible Matt Boldy return. Wild head coach John Hynes said Boldy responded to the hard skate well.
We will see if Boldy returns tonight or not.
