Minnesota Wild
Wild's David Jiricek Bag Skates, Zach Bogosian Possible To Return cover image

Wild's David Jiricek Bag Skates, Zach Bogosian Possible To Return

Dylan Loucks
9h
Jiricek's tough skate suggests a scratch. Meanwhile, the Wild anticipates Bogosian's return to solidify their defense.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (32-14-10) made a roster move on Monday morning before its game against the Montreal Canadiens (31-17-7).

It first started with a goaltending move.

Goaltender Cal Petersen was recalled from Iowa under emergency conditions with Jesper Wallstedt sick.

David Jiricek was on the ice for morning skate but he was getting bag skated after. That usually means he is a healthy scratch.

Zach Bogosian is a possibility to return but with Jiricek getting bagged and Matt Kiersted being sent down, Bogosian might be coming back.

The Minnesota Wild aren't pursuing a trade for star winger Artemi Panarin, squashing recent rumors and trade speculation.
