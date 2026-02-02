Wild's David Jiricek Bag Skates, Zach Bogosian Possible To Return

David Jiricek was on the ice for morning skate but he was getting bag skated after. That usually means he is a healthy scratch.
Zach Bogosian is a possibility to return but with Jiricek getting bagged and Matt Kiersted being sent down, Bogosian might be coming back.
