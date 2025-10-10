Wild's Filip Gustavsson Accomplishes Crazy NHL Feat In Win Over St. Louis

In the Minnesota Wild's 5-0 win over the St. Louis Blues, goaltender Filip Gustavsson accomplished a crazy feat.

Gustavsson, 27, recorded his second season-opening shutout to help the Wild win their first game of the campaign for the third consecutive year.

He became the first Wild goaltender in their history to post a shutout in two season openers. He also became the first active goaltender in the NHL to accomplish the feat for any franchise.

The Wild and Gustavsson agreed to a five-year extension before the season had started. It is safe to say the Wild are already reaping the benefits.

