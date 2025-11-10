Wild's Jake Middleton Won't Play Vs Calgary

ST. PAUL, Minn - Defenseman Jake Middleton was on the ice for morning skate but did not join the team for warmups before the Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) hosted the Calgary Flames (4-10-2).

Middleton, 29, will not play against the Flames. David Jiricek, who was set to be healthy scratched for his third consecutive game, will draw into the lineup.

I asked Hynes this morning if it would be the same six defensemen as the last two games and he said yes. So, something came up with Middleton that did not allow for him to go against the Flames on Sunday.

Jonas Brodin will slide up and play with Jared Spurgeon. Zeev Buium will slide up and play with Brock Faber. Daemon Hunt will go back to the left-side and play with Jiricek.

* UPDATE: Middleton misses Calgary game with an illness.



