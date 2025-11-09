(11-9-25) Wild Vs Flames: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) return home to host the Calgary Flames (4-10-2) for a 7:00 game. It will be the first of five games at home for the Wild.

The Flames are coming off a loss and are 3-5-2 in their last ten games. The Wild are coming off a win and are 4-4-2 in their last ten games.

These two teams met three times last year. The Flames won all three games. Marco Rossi led the Wild with five points in those three games but the Wild went 0-2-1.

Tonight marks Marcus Johansson's 1,000th career NHL game. He will become the 11th player to reach 1,000 games as a member of the Wild.

'He's A Really Special Player': Wild's Marcus Johansson Set To Play In His 1,000th Career NHL Game

Wild forward Marcus Johansson hits a remarkable milestone. At 35, he's playing his best hockey, riding an eight-game point streak into his 1,000th NHL game.

Jesper Wallstedt will make his second straight start for the first time in his career. Devin Cooley will start for the Flames. Cooley has ten career NHL games under his belt and Wallstedt has nine.

Brock Faber was not on the ice for morning skate but will be OK to play tonight.

Starting Goaltenders

Jesper Wallstedt: 4-6-1; 0.879 Sv%; 3.11 GAA

Devin Cooley: 0-1-1; 0.933 Sv%; 1.98 GAA



Power Play

Minnesota - 31.0% (4th)



Calgary - 12.3% (31st)

Penalty Kill

Minnesota - 70.6% (27th)



Calgary - 77.2% (20th)

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Jiricek.

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

Flames Projected Lines

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

Defense:

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Rasmus Andersson

Kevin Bahl - Brayden Pachal

Starting Goaltender: Devin Cooley

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Jake Bean, Justin Kirkland.

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

(11-9-25) Wild Vs Flames: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Two goaltenders with 19 career NHL games combined, start tonight for their respective teams.

- 'Him And Kirill Are So Fun To Watch': Kaprizov, Zuccarello Connect On Gorgeous Goal.

-'No One Else Is Going To Do It For Us': Wild Searching For Answers.

- Wild's Brock Faber Confronts His Early Season Struggles: 'I'm Better Than This'

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.