Wild's Jesper Wallstedt, Marcus Johansson Will Sit Out For Sweden

Sweden will wrap up Wednesday's two Olympic Games.
Wild are well represented on Sweden. Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for Sweden. Jesper Wallstedt is also on the team but will not backup Gustavsson.
Jonas Brodin was on the team until he got hurt and was replaced. Joel Eriksson Ek will be the team's first line center today. Marcus Johansson was one of the replacement players when Leo Carlsson got hurt.
Johansson will not play tonight. He and Wallstedt will both be healthy scratches.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.