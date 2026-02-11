Logo
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt, Marcus Johansson Will Sit Out For Sweden cover image

Wild's Jesper Wallstedt, Marcus Johansson Will Sit Out For Sweden

Dylan Loucks
14h
Gustavsson starts for Sweden, but key Wild players Wallstedt and Johansson are healthy scratches in the Olympic opener.

The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We will write many articles including current Wild players at the Olympics and some former players as well.

On Wednesday the Olympics started for hockey. In the opening game, Finland got upset by Slovakia thanks to Wild prospect Samuel Hlavaj.

Sweden will wrap up Wednesday's two Olympic Games.

Wild are well represented on Sweden. Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for Sweden. Jesper Wallstedt is also on the team but will not backup Gustavsson.

Jonas Brodin was on the team until he got hurt and was replaced. Joel Eriksson Ek will be the team's first line center today. Marcus Johansson was one of the replacement players when Leo Carlsson got hurt.

Johansson will not play tonight. He and Wallstedt will both be healthy scratches.

Minnesota Wild2026 OlympicsJesper WallstedtMarcus JohanssonTeam SwedenFilip Gustavsson
