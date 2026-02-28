Logo
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Exits Game With Injury Against Utah

Dylan Loucks
8h
Eriksson Ek, a standout scorer, left Friday's game after a high stick to the face, raising concerns for the Wild's lineup.

The Minnesota Wild (35-15-10) played a second of a back-to-back on Friday against the Utah Mammoth (31-24-4) after beating the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

After a two-goal game on Thursday, Joel Eriksson Ek got hurt on Friday.

Eriksson Ek, 29, took a beating on Thursday and got a high-stick to the face on Friday and did not return to the game.

In the second period, Eriksson Ek was at his normal spot in the offensive zone. Out in front of the net.

Nick Schmaltz was behind Eriksson Ek and attempted to lift his stick to tie him up in front of the Mammoth goaltender.

Eriksson Ek immediately grabbed his face and tried to find the boards to fall over on before he got help off the ice. He went down the tunnel and did not return for the power play or the end of the period.

Down 3-1 heading into the third period, Eriksson Ek did not return.

