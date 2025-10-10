Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Records Big Milestone In St. Louis

In the Minnesota Wild's season-opener on the road against the St. Louis Blues, forward Joel Eriksson Ek notched a big milestone in the 5-0 win.

Eriksson Ek, 28, recorded a power-play goal in the second period to give the Wild a 3-0 lead. It was his 137th career goal and his 300th career NHL point.

The 6-foot-2 forward now has 137 goals, 163 assists and 300 points in 545 career NHL games, all with the Wild. He became the 11th player to record 300 points with the Wild.

