Wild's Jonas Brodin Got Through A Full Practice, Doubtful To Play First Game

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild held a practice on Wednesday at The TRIA Rink before heading to St. Louis for its game against the Blues on Thursday.

Jonas Brodin was on the ice again and got through the full practice which was his first full practice since his injury. He took line rushes with Daemon Hunt as the fourth pair.

Wild head coach John Hynes didn't say if Brodin could be ready to go for the Wild's season-opening game against the Blues on Thursday but it seems doubtful considering it was his first real practice.

