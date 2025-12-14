Wild's Jonas Brodin Will Miss Boston Game With An Upper-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) will be without defenseman Jonas Brodin for the second consecutive game on Sunday.

With the Boston Bruins in town to play the Wild, who are on a second of a back-to-back, Minnesota is set to play other game without a key defenseman.

That is OK considering newly acquired superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes will make his Wild debut against the Bruins.

Matt Kiersted and David Jiricek drew into the Wild's lineup on Saturday with the injury to Brodin and Hughes not being in town yet.

It is unclear yet who will come out of the lineup for Hughes but I would guess Hughes will be with Brock Faber. And that Daemon Hunt, who played Saturday with Faber, will slide down to play with Jared Spurgeon.

Hunt played with Spurgeon in the Wild's game against the Dallas Stars. Remember, Jake Middleton is still out with an upper-body injury.

Brodin, 32, is also put with an upper-body injury. Wild head coach John Hynes said on Friday that he would be questionable for this weekend but now ruled him out completely after the game on Saturday.

"Yes, I would say, leave it as a couple of days," Hynes said on the extent of Brodin's injury. "I don't think it's more than a week."

