Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Named First Star Of The Week

Kaprizov then posted two goals and an assist, including his 13th career overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 22.
He added a goal and an assists for his fifth straight multi-point performance dating to Jan. 17 against the Florida Panthers to end the week.
The 5-foot-11 forward is fourth in the NHL in goals with 28 and ranks seventh in points with 64 in 54 games this season.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.