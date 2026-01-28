Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Named First Star Of The Week cover image

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Named First Star Of The Week

Dylan Loucks
4h
DylanLoucks

Kirill Kaprizov dominated last week with nine points in four games, including an overtime winner, earning him NHL Star honors.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - During last week, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov tore up the scoresheet.

Kaprizov, 28, recorded multiple points in all four of his contests to top the NHL with 3 goals, six assists and nine points in four games for the Wild.

He collected a pair of assists in both a 6-3 win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 19 and a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 20.

Kaprizov then posted two goals and an assist, including his 13th career overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 22.

He added a goal and an assists for his fifth straight multi-point performance dating to Jan. 17 against the Florida Panthers to end the week.

The 5-foot-11 forward is fourth in the NHL in goals with 28 and ranks seventh in points with 64 in 54 games this season.

