Wild's Marco Rossi Is Day-To-Day, Could Play Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (17-9-5) defeated the Dallas Stars (21-6-5) on Thursday night and is now set for three more games at home before a quick one game on the road.

The Wild play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

The Wild already have five guys on the Injured Reserve and another player got injured on Thursday night. David Jiricek was recalled and Matt Kiersted is here so the Wild have two options if Jonas Brodin can't play.

But on Friday, Marco Rossi skated in the team's optional practice. Wild head coach John Hynes said that Rossi could be a possibility on Sunday.

