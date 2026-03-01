Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Marcus Foligno Out Vs Blues, Joel Eriksson Ek Is In

Wild's Marcus Foligno Out Vs Blues, Joel Eriksson Ek Is In

Foligno sidelined, Eriksson Ek returns to boost Wild's offense against the Blues. Get the latest lineup updates and key player impacts.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (35-15-10) is back in action tonight against the St. Louis Blues (21-29-9) for a day game.

After taking a stick to the eye, Joel Eriksson Ek will play tonight for the Wild. Tyler Pitlick was recalled for what we thought was insurance for Eriksson Ek.

Wild head coach John Hynes said before the game on Sunday that Pitlick would be in the lineup. Marcus Foligno is out.

Foligno, 34, has six goals, five assists and 151 hits in 48 games this year for Minnesota. Hynes said that Foligno is out with a lower-body injury.

Hynes did not commit to a day-to-day timeline. He doesn't know the severity of the injury yet.

