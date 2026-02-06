Wild's Matt Boldy Named NHL First Star Of The Week

Six points in two games fueled Boldy's stellar week, featuring overtime heroics and a first-period hat trick. He joins elite company with his scoring pace.
NHL Public Relations announced its Three Stars of the Week presented by GEICO.
From the release, Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (United States), New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (Canada) and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) – three players who will represent their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 5
Wild star forward Boldy was named the first star of the week. He had three goals and three assists in two games for Minnesota.
He recorded two assists in his first game of the week including the secondary assist on Kirill Kaprizov’s overtime winner, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 2.
In his next game, against the Nashville Predators, Boldy recorded three goals in the first period and followed it up with an assist on Jared Spurgeon's overtime winner.
Boldy, 24, is one of five players in the League with at least 30 goals and 30 assists in 2025-26, joining Connor McDavid(34-62—96 w/ EDM), Nathan MacKinnon (40-53—93 w/ COL), Kaprizov (32-38—70) and Jason Robertson (32-34—66 w/ DAL).
