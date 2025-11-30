Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Returns To Lineup Tonight Vs Buffalo

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-4) host the Buffalo Sabres (9-11-4) tonight before going on a four-game road trip in Canada.

Despite winning seven consecutive games without him, Vladimir Tarasenko enters the lineup tonight for the Wild.

Tarasenko, 33, has one goal at 5-on-5 in 18 games. He has ten points in 18 games this year with seven of them coming on the power play.

Hunter Haight has been sent down to make room for him. Haight was with the Wild for five games on his recent call-up and played zero games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'Structure Over Speed': How the Wild’s Structure Neutralized Colorado’s Elite Rush Game

Wild's disciplined structure stifled Colorado's elite rush attack. Learn how defensive execution and forward support neutralized the Avalanche's potent offense.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week.

- Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-To-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.