Wild's Zach Bogosian Remains Out With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Wild's Zach Bogosian Remains Out With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
1h
Zach Bogosian still remains out with lower-body injury. Set to miss his 11th game.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (29-14-10) made a roster move on Tuesday ahead of its game against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-8).

With Zach Bogosian still hurt, the Wild recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from Iowa.

Bogosian, 35, has missed the last ten games with a lower-body injury and is set to miss his 11th in a row tonight against the Blackhawks.

The veteran defenseman has played in 23 games this season for the Wild. He has one goal, four points, 20 hits and 20 blocked shots.

