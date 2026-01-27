Wild's Zach Bogosian Remains Out With Lower-Body Injury

With Zach Bogosian still hurt, the Wild recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from Iowa.
Bogosian, 35, has missed the last ten games with a lower-body injury and is set to miss his 11th in a row tonight against the Blackhawks.
The veteran defenseman has played in 23 games this season for the Wild. He has one goal, four points, 20 hits and 20 blocked shots.
